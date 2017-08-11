Tamil Nadu government approves RERA

The state government had on June 24 notified the Tamil Nadu Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday approved the Tamil Nadu Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017, to carry out the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules Act 2016. The state government had on June 24 notified the Tamil Nadu Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017. According to a press release issued then, in the interim, the secretary, housing and urban development department, was mandated to act as the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The rules have been notified in pursuance of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

A selection committee under the chairmanship of the chief justice of the Madras high court or his representative, secretary, housing and urban development department and secretary, law, was to act as the selection committee to make recommendations for appointment of the chairman and two members of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Tamil Nadu and Appellate Tribunal of Tamil Nadu.