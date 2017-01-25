Talview’s SaaS solutions: How to find the best talent faster

He is currently working on a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can impact the HR world.

Sanjoe Tom Jose is passionate about building technologies that help make hiring easy. No wonder, his start-up, called Talview, is a leading human resource technology solution provider which leverages modern technologies, such as neuro linguistic programming (NLP), machine learning, video interviews, psycholinguistics to build teams of professionals in a fast and efficient manner. He is currently working on a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can impact the HR world.

That’s not all. Talview has identified a strong market need for a cognitive solution, which can improve the efficiency of hiring multi-fold. To put it in simple words, this unique Indian HR tech start-up is in pursuit of disrupting the $500 billion global recruitment industry and to bring in efficiencies through the use of latest technologies. “Applying cognitive computing technologies from IBM has enabled us to become a disruptive force in the global recruitment industry,” says Jose. Globally, Talview has processed more than a million candidates till date.

Jose is a well-known speaker in the area of HR technology, especially in using artificial intelligence and machine learning based tools in building world class teams in organisations. Founded in 2012 in Bengaluru, Talview is a HR technology company that provides talent engagement and hiring analytics software as a service (SaaS) to its customers. “Our customers include Fortune 500 companies. In total, we have close to 100 clients who are mostly enterprises,” he says. Talview has also been featured in IBM India Labs’ Engage 2016 for Innovation Showcase, among other achievements. “But the true success of our SaaS product lies in the customer’s satisfaction.”

Origin of the idea

The idea had its roots in the mock interviews that Sanjoe and co-founder Subramanian K had to help the IIT Bombay alumni conduct as part of their project while studying for their MBA programme. “The alumni were spread across the world and that added to the unpredictability of schedule. So we came up with an idea that would

allow making the interview videos available on the internet to the alumni, who could access them at their convenience. Many of the alumni came back to us and suggested we make our automated videos available as a service,” says Jose. At the time, the tool was rudimentary, tied together using different standalone tools.

Talview, says Sanjoe, has come a long way since then, refining its technology based hiring assessment solutions. “Each of the tools we have built leverages the latest of technologies like video, mobile, internet and analytics giving our customers the best of productivity and user experience. Our clients include major engineering MNCs, leading IT companies, pharmaceutical majors, global non-profit organisations and fast growth early stage companies.”

At a core level, Talview is delivered through a scalable cloud computing platform with high availability and dependability powered by some of the leading cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, IBM Softlayer and Rackspace. “Protecting the security and privacy of our customers’ data has been a priority for Talview from day one. The critical data in our databases are stored in secured format, with 128 bit encryption being used extensively for long term data storage,” he says.

Solid footing

Talview has received two rounds of investment from Venture Nursery and Mayfield. “Currently, we are cash positive. Our revenue model is based on annual user subscription fees,” Jose says. “We have closed several deals and are pursuing prospects in Singapore. Our plan for the future is to have strong-hold in the Asia Pacific countries.”

On the reasons for using IBM cognitive solution and benefits obtained so far, he says, “Talview’s business model is predicated on the notion that a candidate’s long-term success can be accurately predicted by capturing and analysing an integrated, multidimensional view of the individual. Enabling it required an ability to accurately compose this picture from a broad range of data sources.”

He elaborates: “We have seen up to 75% reduction in the length of the average hiring cycle for the client’s customers, up to 40% increase in average quality-of-hire metrics for customers and up to 75% reduction in average hiring resource requirements for clients.”