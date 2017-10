Subin Subaiah, global CEO of Spuul.

A movie I’d like to watch again

The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

My inspiration is…

Elon Musk for his absolute curiosity in every idea that can revolutionise our practical world.

If not in this profession, I would have been an…

Actor.

A famous quote I swear by

“T’is better to be a foolish wit than a witless fool.”

— Shakespeare

My wanderlust

Rwanda to see the gorillas.

— As told to Ananya Saha