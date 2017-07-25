  3. Take 5 with Shavon Barua

If not in this profession, I would have been Owning and running a vineyard, she said while talking to BrandWagon.

By: | Published: July 25, 2017 1:42 AM
1 A movie I’d like to watch again Any Tom Hanks movie. Always works.
2 If not in this profession, I would have been Owning and running a vineyard.
3 A famous quote I swear by “Keep your heels, head and standards high.” — Coco Chanel, a woman who made women feel unapologetic about being stylish. Fabulous.
4 My wanderlust Amalfi Coast, one more time.
5 Indulgence is Laduree Macaroons, some fine vintage from Bordeaux, ideally in a Parisian neighbourhood.

