Take 5 with Meenakshi Menon

This industry has given me everything I could ever want, says Meenakshi Menon.

A TV series I love

Currently hooked onto Homeland. I have a viewing pact with my daughter so we are slowly working our way through the

seasons…when we both are free!

My inspiration is

I have three professional gurus. The first was Shunu Sen who taught me that the consumer had to be at the centre of any business. Then came Alyque Padamsee who drilled into me a work ethos and an appreciation of life beyond work. Finally, Subhash Chandra taught me how to manage a business and keep shareholders and stakeholders happy. Their lessons are as relevant to me today as they were then.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Very unhappy person. This industry has given me everything I could ever want. From the time I was in school I knew that advertising was my passion. It still is. It’s just that I have widened the spaces.

My wanderlust

I am a scuba junkie and my idea of a wonderful vacation is a week spent diving with sharks and mantas, in some remote corner of the planet. The alternative is working on my organic farm in a place I call Calmshet!

Indulgence is…

Sitting on the sun deck of a live-aboard dive ship watching the last rays of the sun struggle through the clouds and the endless sea beckons, hinting at wonders you will see on the morrow. A glass of red wine and some good friends around complete the picture…this is truly one of life’s greatest gifts.