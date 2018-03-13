Take 5 with Mahuya Chaturvedi

Anything that I eat at home after returning from work at 11pm while watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, tastes wonderful!

Mahuya Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer,

Leo Burnett Orchard

On my bookshelf

I am currently reading two books together (a happy accident), and this is proving to be very insightful. One is the The Gene History by Siddhartha Mukherjee that explains the development of the human race right from the Darwinian theory. The other is Home Deus by Yuval Noah Harari. It talks of the completely different and new challenges humankind is bound to face in the future.

A TV series I love

I watch Friends on my weekly flights — all turbulence ceases as I get hooked to its one-liners.

If not in this profession, I would have been…

Making homes beautiful and doing so with the most minimum of things required, and cost.

My wanderlust

Maldives — the place where I truly felt like I was in the middle of nothingness.

Indulgence is…

Anything that I eat at home after returning from work at 11pm while watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, tastes wonderful!