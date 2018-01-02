Take 5 with Karan Bajaj, SVP & GM, South Asia, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific

Johnny Gone Down. It is my second novel to motivate myself to start writing with discipline again. The alternative would be Bel Canto.

On my bookshelf

A movie I’d like to watch again

Cinema Paradiso.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Monk striving very hard for enlightenment.

A famous quote I swear by

“I was never a petty thief. I wanted the whole world or nothing at all.” — Charles Bukowski

My wanderlust

A 10-day silent Vipassana meditation retreat. I am missing it for not having attempted one in the past few years.

—As told to Chandni Mathur