Take 5 with Karan Bajaj, SVP & GM, South Asia, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific

On my bookshelf
Johnny Gone Down. It is my second novel to motivate myself to start writing with discipline again. The alternative would be Bel Canto.
A movie I’d like to watch again
Cinema Paradiso.
If not in this profession, I would have been a…
Monk striving very hard for enlightenment.
A famous quote I swear by
“I was never a petty thief. I wanted the whole world or nothing at all.” — Charles Bukowski
My wanderlust
A 10-day silent Vipassana meditation retreat. I am missing it for not having attempted one in the past few years.
—As told to Chandni Mathur