Take 5: Shamsuddin Jasani MD, Isobar India

Motor racing. I just love the sport. Either I would be racing or would have been a part of creating a motor racing culture in India.

*A TV series I love

13 Reasons Why — the writing is simply amazing.

*If not in this profession, I would have been in…

*A famous quote I swear by

“You make your own luck!”

*My wanderlust

Barcelona. I love the vibe of the city; it has so much energy. It helps that my favourite soccer team is also from there.

*Indulgence is…

I am a sucker for Mexican food with some red wine.

As told to Chandni Mathur