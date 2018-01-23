  3. Take 5: Shamsuddin Jasani MD, Isobar India

Take 5: Shamsuddin Jasani MD, Isobar India

13 Reasons Why — the writing is simply amazing.

By: | Published: January 23, 2018 2:35 AM
Motor racing. I just love the sport. Either I would be racing or would have been a part of creating a motor racing culture in India.
Top News

*A TV series I love

13 Reasons Why — the writing is simply amazing.

*If not in this profession, I would have been in…
Motor racing. I just love the sport. Either I would be racing or would have been a part of creating a motor racing culture in India.

*A famous quote I swear by
“You make your own luck!”

*My wanderlust
Barcelona. I love the vibe of the city; it has so much energy. It helps that my favourite soccer team is also from there.
*Indulgence is…

I am a sucker for Mexican food with some red wine.

As told to Chandni Mathur

Get latest news and updates on Auto Expo 2018, check breaking news on Budget 2018, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top