Take 5: Shamsuddin Jasani MD, Isobar India

*A TV series I love
13 Reasons Why — the writing is simply amazing.
*If not in this profession, I would have been in…
Motor racing. I just love the sport. Either I would be racing or would have been a part of creating a motor racing culture in India.
*A famous quote I swear by
“You make your own luck!”
*My wanderlust
Barcelona. I love the vibe of the city; it has so much energy. It helps that my favourite soccer team is also from there.
*Indulgence is…
I am a sucker for Mexican food with some red wine.
As told to Chandni Mathur