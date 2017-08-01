Take 5: Arun Raman National Planning Head, GREY Group India

Everyone who has/is reporting in to me inspires me.

1.A movie I’d like to watch again

There are many. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, The Harry Potter series, Godfather(s), and any Guy Ritchie film.

2. My inspiration is…

Everyone who has/is reporting in to me inspires me. Young minds, fresh ideas, challenging opinions and youthful energy keep me younger than my age; each guiding me into fearlessness, cheap humour and cheaper bars. And of course, Rahul Dravid.

3.If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Mechanical engineer. A bad one. I do have the degree, though I can’t fathom how they gave it to me! Thankfully, advertising took me in and saved the world.

4. My wanderlust

The Nou Camp — FC Barcelona versus Real Madrid, with me supporting the home team.

5.Indulgence is

Single malt, Thairsaadam, onion sambhar, potato roast, fried Ambika appalams and dark chocolate.

— As told to Ananya Saha