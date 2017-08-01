Take 5: Arun Raman National Planning Head, GREY Group India

1.A movie I’d like to watch again
There are many. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, The Harry Potter series, Godfather(s), and any Guy Ritchie film.
2. My inspiration is…
Everyone who has/is reporting in to me inspires me. Young minds, fresh ideas, challenging opinions and youthful energy keep me younger than my age; each guiding me into fearlessness, cheap humour and cheaper bars. And of course, Rahul Dravid.
3.If not in this profession, I would have been a…
Mechanical engineer. A bad one. I do have the degree, though I can’t fathom how they gave it to me! Thankfully, advertising took me in and saved the world.
4. My wanderlust
The Nou Camp — FC Barcelona versus Real Madrid, with me supporting the home team.
5.Indulgence is
Single malt, Thairsaadam, onion sambhar, potato roast, fried Ambika appalams and dark chocolate.
— As told to Ananya Saha