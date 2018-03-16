SYSKA invests Rs 170 crores to set up three manufacturing units in India

The company has invested nearly 10 crore in the Chakan plant.

A total of Rs 170 crore has been invested by Syska Group, a lighting solution company, in order to set up three manufacturing plants at Shirwal, Rabale and Chakan in Maharashtra. The company that is based out of Pune has invested nearly Rs 150 crore in the Shirwal plant, which was classified as ‘mega project’ under the ‘Make in India’ programme. The home grown brand that specialises in lighting solutions plans to set up one more unit. Syska employs 1,000 people and produces 30 lakh units each month.At present the company plans to seek allocation of five acres more in Shirwal MIDC to expand its capacity.

The company has invested nearly 10 crore in the Chakan plant in order to produce nearly 700-1,000 units of industrial lights each day. The company in a statement said on Thursday that capacity in plant will soon be increased to 3,000 units per day.

The company invested ₹10 crore in its new plant at Rabale in the outskirts of Mumbai. The plant produces 7 lakh bulbs and 20,000 panel lights a month. The Rabale plant also has a modern R&D and testing lab with the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accreditation. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group, said the investment is line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative to produce energy efficient lighting solutions and innovative products of international quality for the Indian market.