Swiss engineering group ABB to expand traction transformer business in India

Swiss engineering group ABB said today that it will expand its traction transformer business in India to drive competitiveness. India’s expansion is aligned with growth in railways and metro network, the company said in a statement. ABB has announced a strategic realignment of its global transformer manufacturing, engineering and service footprint to enhance competitiveness in a dynamic market environment marked by increasing competition and consolidation in the rail industry. The company said its plans here are also aimed at supporting the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. “With our traction transformers made in Vadodara we have provided best in class technology for the modernisation of the Indian transportation sector,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India in a statement.

“Our 1000th traction transformer went to the Lucknow metro project while the 800 new electric freight locomotives for India Railways will also be fitted with ABB’s reliable and compact traction transformers supporting modernisation and economic development,” he added. ABB’s traction transformer factory is located in Maneja, Gujarat and is the company’s oldest and biggest manufacturing location in the country. ABB has been supplying traction transformers to Indian Railways and metro rail since 1999.