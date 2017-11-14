Swiggy launches ready-to-occupy kitchens ‘Swiggy Access’

“Swiggy Access allows us to enter a new delivery area and expand consumer base in an untapped locality by significantly reducing expenditure on infrastructure, overheads and delivery,” Abdul Khadar from Keventers said. (Reuters)

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy today announced the launch of Swiggy Access, an initiative to bring quality food closer to consumers while enabling business expansion for its restaurant partners. For the restaurant partners, these ready-to-occupy kitchens will offer them a basic setup with the required amenities. No rent or deposit will be charged for the premises, Swiggy said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said: “With Swiggy Access, we are diversifying local palettes, bridging geographical gaps in supply and solving for variety, quality and convenience of food.”

It is another step towards giving the consumers what they come to Swiggy for – great variety, delivered at a lightning fast speed, he added. “At the same time, it will enable our restaurant partners to expand to newer neighbourhoods and a larger consumer base, at a fraction of the expense,” Majety said. Restaurant partners will also be able to leverage the company’s insights to improve their food quality through consistent consumer feedback, Swiggy said. Additionally, it will also help them optimise their kitchens for factors like stocks planning, demand forecasting, preparation time and order edits, it added.

“Swiggy Access allows us to enter a new delivery area and expand consumer base in an untapped locality by significantly reducing expenditure on infrastructure, overheads and delivery,” Abdul Khadar from Keventers said. The first Swiggy Access kitchen in Bengaluru will serve signature dishes from Leon Grill, Keventers, Swiggy’s private brands House of Dabbas and The Bowl Company, and Punjabi Rasoi to consumers in the neighbourhood, Swiggy said. Over the next six months, Swiggy plans to introduce close to 40 partner restaurants to newer neighbourhoods across the country through Swiggy Access, it added.