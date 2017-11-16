Suzlon suspends operations at Karnataka blade plant

Wind energy equipment maker Suzlon has put out a notice to suspend operations at its rotor blade manufacturing unit at Padubhidri in Karnataka, following workers’ unrest at the plant. (Image: Reuters)

Wind energy equipment maker Suzlon has put out a notice to suspend operations at its rotor blade manufacturing unit at Padubhidri in Karnataka, following workers’ unrest at the plant. A lockout, effective from November 29, has also been notified. The company said it was “compelled to give a notice” after workers disrupted smooth operation of the plant and the “company would continue its endeavours for peaceful solution and to reinstate the operations”. The lockout is not expected to impact its current business activities as it has six other rotor blade manufacturing units in India with a capacity of about 2,800 MW. As on September 30, Suzlon has a firm order backlog of 670 MW and framework agreement of about 1 GW.