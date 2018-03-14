Suzlon installs India’s largest wind turbine generator

The SB 63 blade has been engineered and developed by Suzlon utilising carbon fibre, which provides the capability to utilise thinner aerodynamic profiles. (PTI)

The Suzlon Group has installed India’s largest wind turbine generator ever, manufactured in India with rotor diameter of 128 metres. The S128 wind turbine generator is available in 2.6-MW to 2.8-MW variants and offers hub heights up to 140 metres. This also has the largest ever single rotor blades, measuring 63 metres, installed in the country. This will enable the company to offer reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE) and unlock unviable sites. The first prototype of S128 has been commissioned at the Sanganeri site in Tamil Nadu. Testing is underway with certification expected in Q3 of Calendar Year 2018, the company said. The S128 series offers 33% more swept area (12,860 m2) and is expected to deliver around 32% more energy generation compared with the S111. It is designed to optimally harness wind resources at higher altitudes, making low wind sites viable. This next-generation turbine is well equipped to improve energy yield and support competitive tariff environment in India while protecting customers’ return on investment (ROI).

The SB 63 blade has been engineered and developed by Suzlon utilising carbon fibre, which provides the capability to utilise thinner aerodynamic profiles. This technology provides excellent performance in low wind sites and is an addition to Suzlon’s product portfolio, and features the time-tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology. JP Chalasani, Group CEO, Suzlon Group, said the S128 wind turbine is going to be a revolutionary product in India and is part of their effort to reduce the levelised cost of energy. “We continue to invest in R&D with an aim to develop technologically advanced and innovative products,” Chalasani said.

With its reduced levelised cost of energy (LCoE), cost-effective design and superior performance, the S128 will unlock unviable sites and set new benchmarks in the Indian wind industry, he said. Duncan Koerbel, CTO, Suzlon Energy, said the prototype of the S128 was delivering close to conventional fuel competitive plant load factor. The company was bringing offshore size technology onshore to India and other developing markets. Koerbel said.