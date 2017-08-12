Suzlon Energy back in black, reports Q1 profit of Rs 47.84 crore

Suzlon’s order book as on June 30 stood worth Rs 7,757 crore. (Reuters)

Suzlon Energy reported a net profit of Rs 47.84 crore during Q1FY18 against a loss of Rs 263.40 crore the company had posted in same quarter in FY17. If not for forex losses, the net profit would have been at Rs 90 crore, the company said. Revenues in Q1FY17 was up 62% on Y-o-Y basis to R2,665 crore with Q1 FY18 volumes jumping up 102% Y-o-Y to 412 MW which included 326 MW wind power and 86 MW solar. EBITDA at Rs 475 crore registered a growth of 168 %. EBITDA margin was at 18%. Suzlon’s order book as on June 30 stood worth Rs 7,757 crore.

Kirti Vagadia, Group CFO, said, the company remained focused on a profitability and sustainable volume growth delivering 412 MW in Q1, which is seasonally a low volume quarter.