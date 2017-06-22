Suresh Prabhu wants Railways to focus on passenger comfort on trains, identify system failures in audit

Reviewing the status of internal control systems and internal audit on Indian Railways, Prabhu suggested for setting up audit teams in each zone to undertake studies. (IE)

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today stressed on the need to put in place effective internal control systems and audit capable of detecting non-compliance of laid-down procedures and system failures. There is need for a robust and effective internal audit system in Railways due to greater delegations of power at the field level. Reviewing the status of internal control systems and internal audit on Indian Railways, Prabhu suggested for setting up audit teams in each zone to undertake studies. He also suggested that the audit teams should be capable of detecting anomalies in the system much before the same are pointed out by external agencies. “The internal audit teams should focus on passenger interface areas like catering, ticketing, cleaning, onboard housekeeping, etc and procurement process,” he said at the review meeting attended by senior railway officials. Prabhu said the internal audit team should follow a system-based approach wherein the emphasis should be to detect systemic failure and should also suggest remedial and system improvement measures. He further suggested that internal audit should result in prevention of revenue leakages and control over-expenditure by making processes and procedures more robust to help in realigning processes and policies on dynamic basis.

Meanwhile, the Railways is exploring possibility of running some more passenger trains as an alternative arrangement in the wake of closure of Dhanbad-Chandrapura train line due to Jharia coalfield fire. Reviewing the alternative arrangements in a high-level meeting here, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today directed railway administration to further plan ways and means to ease the problem being faced in the movement of passenger and freight traffic in the region.

He said that an action plan should be prepared and implemented in an expeditious manner for the benefit of the rail users. The railways has decided that the infrastructure facilities at the Gomoh station need to be enhanced and upgraded as bulk of traffic will have to be moved through the station.