Surcharge and high spreads offer a cushion

Maintain ‘Buy’ with revised TPs of Rs 830 for GRIL and Rs 2,600 for HEG

The implementation of electrode surcharge and the high spread between steel & scrap prices should offset rising electrode prices for steelmakers. Due to constrained supply, needle coke has seen prices rising by 80-100% for H2FY18e. However, we believe the spreads will continue to remain at elevated levels. Maintain Buy with revised price targets of Rs 830 (from Rs 531) for GRIL & Rs 2,600 (from Rs 1,753) for HEG, as both are pure electrode plays and cheaper vs peers.

Electrode surcharge to pass on rising electrode prices

To offset rising electrode prices, steelmakers like AK Steel, Outokumpu and Republic Steel, among others, have implemented electrode surcharge. An incremental surcharge of $15/t allows steelmakers to bear an additional cost of $8,300/t (assuming 1.8 kg of electrode to produce one ton of steel). According to our US/European steel analyst Seth Rosenfeld, steelmakers should be well aligned in their efforts to hike steel prices, as 63% of US carbon steel and 100% of US/Europe Stainless comes from EAF-based production.

High spreads between steel and scrap prices

Scrap is the key raw material for EAF-based steel production and constitutes 74% of the operating costs. Currently, the spread between steel and scrap prices is above the historical average. If steelmakers are unsuccessful in passing on rising electrode prices, they will have a cushion to absorb the rise in electrode prices. At current steel prices, steelmakers are recording margins that are at multi-year highs and, hence, would like to maximise utilisation levels.

Electrode price assumptions upped

Our interaction with steelmakers suggests that prices for electrodes continue to rise on a m-o-m basis. We have increased our electrode price assumption to $5,000/t for FY18e, $9,600/t for FY19e and $11,000/t for FY20e. Implementation of electrode surcharge and the high spread between steel and scrap prices support our price assumptions.

Needle coke continues to face supply constraints

Needle coke is the key raw material for producing graphite electrodes. In the past few years, needle coke has found use in lithium ion batteries. This has led to supply constraints for the electrode industry. However, as rise in needle coke prices could hurt battery manufacturers’ profitability, this diversion of needle coke could come down going forward.

GRIL – PT revised to Rs 830

GRIL’s management has highlighted that a fair number of contracts have been revised for FY18e. Management is also contemplating a formula-based pricing for some of the next year contracts. We revise our estimates, mainly driven by higher electrode prices. Maintain Buy with a revised price target of `830, valuing it at 5.5x (21% discount to historical average) FY19e EV/Ebitda.

HEG – PT revised to Rs 2,600

HEG has been guiding H2FY18e would be better than H1FY18, as old price contracts will be serviced and higher volumes will be sold on spot prices. HEG has started negotiations for contracts for FY19e with only volume commitments. We maintain Buy with a revised price target of Rs 2,600, valuing it at 5x (34% discount to the historical average) FY19e EV/Ebitda.