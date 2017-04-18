Suraksha Diagnostics in talks with US based Mayo Labs

City based Suraksha Diagnostics is in talks with US based Mayo Medical Laboratories for a possible tie-up. (Reuters)

City based Suraksha Diagnostics is in talks with US based Mayo Medical Laboratories for a possible tie-up. “Mayo is keen to enter the Indian market. Already, there had been two rounds of talks. Next meeting is scheduled in June,” Suraksha Diagnostic director Dr Somnath Chatterjee said here today. “Nothing has been finalised yet. We are holding dialogue. It is not clear what kind of tie-up or partnership may fructify. From our end, we are keen to introduce tests in India which are patented by Mayo,” he said. If Mayo comes to India, their patented tests would be more affordable to the Indians, he added. About 3500 types of tests and pathological services are performed by Mayo that has presence in 70 countries.

Armed with fresh round of PE funding from OrbiMed, which holds 30 per cent stake in the diagnostic chain, Suraksha has decided to setup 500 sample collection centres in eastern region over the next six months to boost its topline. “We have opened 50 collection centres on April 15 and the remaining 450 will be opened in the next six months in the entire eastern region,” CEO Ritu Mittal said. Of these, 150 will be owned by Suraksha and others will come up as franchisee model. Dr Chatterjee said IPO was also on the radar and the two existing promoters could further dilute their stake but retain controlling stake of 51 per cent.

It will set up state-of-the-art diagnostic lab at Rajarhat at an investment of around Rs 60 crore. Besides, four advanced labs would be built in Rachi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati to cater to the collections centres. Next Generation Sequencing which helps profiling of cancer detection and medication will also be offered by Suraksha for the first time in the eastern region, Dr Chatterjee claimed. Suraksha boasts of being the first diagnostics lab having CAP (College of American Pathologists) certifications beside NABL and NABH accreditation.