Supreme Court dismisses Reliance, Airtel plea, questions March 2015 spectrum norms

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea filed by Reliance Telecom and Bharti Airtel questioning the March 2015 spectrum auction norms and sought fresh bidding in certain circles. Airtel had acquired 111.6 MHz of spectrum across 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 29,130 crores. According to reports, Rs 17,618 crore of the Rs 29,130 crores were expensed on renewing the existing spectrum while the rest of the amount had been used to procure the new spectrum.

Airtel had announced that it had renewed all its spectrums in the 900 MHz band, which included Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and North East circles. It had also taken over other bands in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Northeast, Assam, Bihar, Odisha among other regions. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio had plans to provide 4G services using the LTE in 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 23 MHz bands with an integrated system. Following the auction, the multi-billion dollars company has spectrum in 20 out of 22 circles in the nation.

Reliance Jio had to pay a total of Rs 10,077.53 crore for the acquired spectrum; of which 26.75% or an amount of Rs 2,695 was to be paid initially while the remaining was to be paid in 10 annual instalments after the two-year moratorium. It has to noted, though, that the company, after the February 2014 spectrum had stated that it would be using the 1800MHz with its 2300MHz spectrum to launch its 4G services to address the increasing demand for digital services.