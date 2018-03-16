Supreme Court directs Amrapali Group, homebuyers to discuss status of projects

Buyers had argued that despite assurances that the flats would be handed over in three years, 10 years had passed, during which they had already paid 90% of the cost of flats but the developer had failed to deliver the flats.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked embattled real estate firm Amrapali Group and homebuyers to hold a joint meeting on Saturday to arrive at a consensus on the status of its various housing projects. The meeting will be convened at 11 am in the Supreme Court consultation room and, thereafter, a joint statement will be submitted to the apex court on March 27, the next date of hearing. The whole meeting will be video recorded. The court will then issue directions suggesting the timeframe within which each project would have to be completed. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra, while ordering both the sides to decide on the status of the housing projects, observed that there was an urgent need to arrive at a consensus between the realtor and the homebuyers on identifying projects that were nearing completion, mid-way and those nowhere near completion. It said there was an urgent need to arrive at a consensus as “we want that home buyers to get their flats at the earliest. Refund of money is not the solution to the problem”.

During the hearing on February 22, the apex court had expressed serious concern over the interests of homebuyers and had warned the Amrapali group to finish the remaining work of 19 towers of the Leisure Valley project in Greater Noida on time, failing which its promoters would be sent to jail. Also, the builder was asked to furnish details of 13 other collaborators for funding and other assistance on the Leisure Valley project, comprising 1,665 flats, which is near completion. This was in line with the comprehensive proposal submitted by the group on how it planned to deliver 41,000 flats to its buyers in various projects.

The apex court is hearing a clutch of petitions filed by flat buyers who have demanded reversing of the September 4, 2017 National Company Law Tribunal order. Buyers had argued that despite assurances that the flats would be handed over in three years, 10 years had passed, during which they had already paid 90% of the cost of flats but the developer had failed to deliver the flats.