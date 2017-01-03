Supply from Indian Oil Corporation depot where fire broke out resumes

The supply from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Depot where fire took place on December 31 has resumed yesterday. (Reuters)

A three member probe committee was also constituted to probe the fire and it has begun its investigations into the incident that caused injuries to nearly six employees of the depot, IOC Depot Manager, Kamal Kumar said.

Earlier a police official posted in Shahpura Police Station informed that the fire took place in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) Depot.

However, a senior BPCL official in a release clarified “The fire took place at Indian Oil Corporation Depot at Jabalpur on December 31.”

He also informed that “BPCL officials as part of Mutual Aid Members rushed to the site and provided necessary assistance and support in combating the fire.”

The injured persons were provided proper treatment and would be compensated as per rules, Kumar said.

Shahpura area has depots of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited).

The firefighters brought the blaze immediately under control otherwise it could have resulted in a major inferno.