Supertech vs flatbuyer in Noida Capetown project: SC cracks whip, builder to pay this massive amount

The apex court has directed real estate firm Supertech Ltd to refund around Rs 1 crore to a buyer for the delay in the possession of his flat in Noida. (Source:IE)

The Supreme Court now will make sure that it is going to be a tough time for real estate companies and builders if they fail to hand over their projects to buyers at the correct time. Taking a plunge in this issue, the apex court has directed real estate firm Supertech Ltd to refund around Rs 1 crore to a buyer for the delay in the possession of his flat in Noida, says a Times of India report.

The complainant, Ankur Goswami, had booked a flat worth Rs 1.1 Crore in Supertech’s Capetown project in Sector 74 Noida in October 2012. The company had promised to give the possession to Goswami by October 2013. But, now even three years after the deadline, Supertech Ltd. hasn’t been able to complete the project. Following the delay, Goswami initiated legal proceedings against the real estate firm in 2016 and filed a complaint before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). Supertech Ltd. said that it could not complete the project because of the adverse order from National Green Tribunal. The Supreme Court, however, turned down its plea saying that the buyer should not suffer because of the delay, the TOI report added.

The NCDRC, in July, had directed the company to refund Rs 96 lakh deposited by the buyer Ankur Goswami with 10 percent interest; although the company claimed that flat buyer had not deposited the amount on time. Following this, Supertech approached the Supreme Court challenging NCDRC’s order. The SC bench was, however, not satisfied with Supertech’s plea and termed it as a violation of the contract. The bench also rejected the company’s plea to waive off interest on the amount deposited by flat buyer Ankur Goswami.