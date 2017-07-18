Subway marks next phase of evolution, set to go for makeover, roll out new look

The makeover comes as Subway’s sales have fallen for four straight years amid competition from places including Jimmy John’s and Firehouse Subs. (Reuters)

Subway, the world’s largest restaurant chain which boasts 40,000 locations globally, is rolling out a new look for its stores. “We’ve created a modern design that gives our guests choices — from how they order, to how they pick up their food, to how they enjoy their meal,” said Trevor Haynes, vice president of operations at Subway. In a bid to digitise it ops, the company has included self-order kiosks that work with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, a more user-friendly seating area with Wi-Fi and USB charging ports. Well, that’s not all, the popular chain is also rolling out a new menu, with renewed emphasis on fresh produce. New sauces and additions like pico de gallo, house-made pickles and “made-without-gluten” bread, will also be added to the menu. As per the company, which is re-designing its brand after 20 years, the makeover marks the “next phase of Subway’s evolution.” Last year only, the company unveiled a new logo after more than a decade. Subway had witnessed nightmare in 2016, the company closed more stores than it opened for the first time in it history. 2016 came as bad year bringing the total to around 26,744 stores in the US. However, the design will not reach India initially and will be piloted in US only. 12 locations, including Florida, California, Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, and Washington, will see the change first implemented. “This is a multi-year project and the transition will take time given Subway’s size, but Subway is looking to get a large number of locations converted in the next couple of years,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

While the company hasn’t yet specified the cost, the remodeling looks like it will be pricey for franchisees, notes Keith Miller, who has three Subway stores in Northern California. Miller, who is also head of the Coalition of Franchisee Associations, said two key questions are whether remodeling would boost sales, and whether franchisees can afford it. If franchisees can’t afford it, Miller said it’s not really a solution. ”How do you require someone to do something that they can’t financially do?” he said.

