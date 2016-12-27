Streaming platform Dekkho raises $1.2 million in seed funding

Streaming platform Dekkho has raised .2 million from seven unnamed angel investors. The company sources content from content providers within India and abroad. (Source: Reuters)

Streaming platform Dekkho has raised $1.2 million from seven unnamed angel investors. The company sources content from content providers within India and abroad. Dekkho currently has over 12,000 hours of programming, made available by partnering directly with digital channels such as Sony Music, Being Indian, Zee Music, Blush, Miss Malini, Times Group,

ScoopWhoop, AIB, East India Comedy and Culture Machine, among others.

Content from national and international artists such as Coldplay, Beyonce, Badshah, Papon, ArjunKanungo, Michael Jackson, Sia and Chain Smokers is also available on the platform, as is regional content in six Indian languages.

“We are looking to create India’s first social video network, where users are closely connected to their favourite content creators. Indian consumers are far from paying for online content. We aim to create a sustainable, three-way ecosystem for content producers, advertisers, and users through a free-to-use service. We feel premium consumption will be primarily driven by three key factors — content diversity, user experience, and availability before anywhere else,” Tanay Desai, co-founder, Dekkho, said.

Dekkho reaches out to 2 million social media users on a monthly basis prior to launch. It has partnerships with several premium content developers who benefit from greater discoverability, better monetisation, and cost-saving on tech investments enabled by it. Strategic partnerships with brands such as Paytm, Mobikwik, Lava, LeEco and Micromax allow Dekkho to extend its diverse array of rich entertainment content to users in its partner

ecosystems.

Vinay Pillai, co-founder, Dekkho, said: “Content producers will eventually have to rely on a third party aggregator with stronger technology expertise. With a strong focus on young Indian viewers and their entertainment requirements, Dekkho will be the perfect platform for content developers to deliver their content to their target audiences.”