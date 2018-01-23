Straight talk with IDFC

The core objective of the campaign is to build brand saliency in all the new markets and increase brand recall in the existing markets.

The Ad

The Loans TVC shows a couple at a bank armed with documents looking to close a loan. An indifferent employee is who they meet, who pays attention only on finding out their decision to close the loan. He starts suggesting steps that will counter the couple’s decision. The couple does not relent. The banker ups the ante and projects his best ‘friendly’ self, ending up being highly artificial. Fed up, the couple declares they wish to associate with another bank (IDFC) instead and leave.

Target Audience

NCCS A, 30-40 year-olds, mid-management salaried professionals/self employed, across India. The campaign is aimed at people who have transitioned to digital banking.

Business Objective

The core objective of the campaign is to build brand saliency in all the new markets and increase brand recall in the existing markets. The campaign seeks to build customer awareness for loan products. Irrespective of the category, in the recent past the market has seen more than its fair share of emotionally charged advertising with brands wanting to be your trusted ally, your confidant or occupy similar positions in a consumer’s life. IDFC Bank’s campaign with its Banking Nibhao proposition calls the bluff on that style of communication.

Competitive Edge

The cringe you feel of having been in the customer’s seat who the bank did not listen to is something the audience probably has experienced and can relate to. And it is funny to boot.

Tone of Voice

Cheeky

Verdict

IDFC Bank brings back those customer-facing, acting overtly familiar, almost creepy bankers with its current campaign. The film looks to highlight the ease of closing a loan or the ease of managing it with IDFC. The overarching thought remains the ease of doing business with the bank, under the Banking Nibhao proposition. In this particular film, the bank is looking to address the painpoints many consumers face while trying to secure a loan. While banks are typically eager to get you on a loan plan, they aren’t as enthusiastic when the customer is looking to close it, which is where delayed and/or poor service from banks becomes a problem. IDFC has consistently for a few years now used humour to take a dig at other financial services players to convey its own seedhi baat, no bakwaas attitude. Much like soft-drink brand Sprite!

Previous campaigns by the brand, irrespective of the product being advertised, stuck to the same style of communication — making it about banking as it should be, that is, easy and quick for the consumer, rather than about forging relationships/ bonds with the consumer. To cite an example, HDFC Life’s campaign currently running on TV uses an emotional storyline to talk about the brand assisting the consumer in making his child self-reliant. In short, an emotional peg brought back and tied up to the product.

The emotional style of communication in the BFSI category runs the risk of being overdone and hence can be self-defeating, making the hard-sell very apparent. So when IDFC’s ad conveys it wants to be about the actual task at hand, it saves itself from setting up for a fall under the weight of overdramatic branding.

Rating: 7/10

