Sterlite Tech bags Rs 3,500 cr order from Indian Navy

Sterlite Tech has been awarded a Rs 3,500-crore advance purchase order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy’s communications network. (Reuters)

Sterlite Tech has been awarded a Rs 3,500-crore advance purchase order to design, build and manage the Indian Navy’s communications network. It is the first time that an integrated naval communications network at such a scale is being built in India, the company said. This is a Rs 3,500-crore system integration project. Once complete, it will link multiple Indian naval sites and India-administered islands, said Anand Agarwal, CEO, Sterlite Tech. The company’s experience of creating an intrusion-proof communication network for the Indian army in Jammu & Kashmir will be leveraged for the Navy’s communications network.

Sterlite Tech will design, build and manage the communications network for over a decade through its system integration capabilities. The Navy’s communications network has been envisioned as a smarter network infrastructure with enhanced throughput, high-quality secure services and ease of network management. As master systems integrator, Sterlite will lead the planning and designing of a converged Multi Protocol Label Switching infrastructure on a two-layered centrally-managed IP backbone which would provide a secure and reliable digital highway to the Indian Navy for administrative and defence operations.