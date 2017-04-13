Stayzilla co-promoter Sachit Singhi seeks anticipatory bail

Vasupal, who was arrested on March 14, was granted bail on April 11 by Justice S Bhaskaran, who directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 40 lakh. (YouTube)

Sachit Singhi, co-promoter of online home stay aggregator Stayzilla, has moved a court here seeking anticipatory bail. When his bail plea came up for hearing today before Principal Sessions Judge Nazeema Banu, she issued notice to the city public prosecutor for filing counter-affidavit and posted the matter to April 18 for further hearing.

Along with Stayzilla CEO Yogendra Vasupal, Singhi is also facing charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust and intimidation. Vasupal, who was arrested on March 14, was granted bail on April 11 by Justice S Bhaskaran, who directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 40 lakh.

He was arrested after advertising firm Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions alleged that Stayzilla had allegedly defrauded it to the tune of about Rs 1.68 crore for services it had rendered since last year.

C S Aditya of Jigsaw in his complaint had alleged that Vasupal and Singhi had intimidated him when he had demanded the pending due payable to the firm.

Earlier woman proprietor of Chennai-based advertising Jigsaw Solutions, which was allegedly defrauded of Rs 1.69 crore by Stayzilla, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government to address issues of funding and transparent business models at the earliest. Radha Shekhar, in a letter to Modi, said this was needed to avoid any suffering women entrepreneurs like her face at the hands of a few ‘unscrupulous businessmen’ posing as start-ups. Jigsaw had alleged Stayzilla had defrauded it of about Rs 1.68 crore for services it rendered since last year.

Yogendra Vasupal, co-founder of Stayzilla, an online hotel and homestay booking company, was arrested on March 14 for alleged cheating and criminal intimidation. He has twice been denied bail. Radha also wrote to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

She alleged Stayzilla has indulged in unethical business practise which should be strongly discouraged, “instead of letting them take cover behind the startup ecosystem.” “If not, any blind support to a fraudulent company would totally undermine the trust in start ups, even as many are folding up due to poor business practises and mindless spending.”