Startup GoBolt looks to bring efficiency to fragmented transportation industry

The transportation industry in India is largely fragmented and disorganised. However, analysts and various stakeholders say that proper infusion of modern technology can bring in several degrees of efficiency. A case in point: GoBOLT, a tech logistics start-up, which strives to deliver freight effectively through its unique hybrid model and extensive network, backed by judicious use of technology. Within a short span of 10 months, this New Delhi-based transportation solution provider in the B2B segment has managed to stand out. GoBOLT services 60 cities and towns with 4,000-plus empanelled market place trucks. It has about 20 clients with around $3 million annual revenue run rate.

“We cater to marquee clients like Flipkart, GSK, Panasonic, Pepsi, Pepperfry, Tupperware with our services,” says Sumit Sharma, co-founder of GoBOLT. “We operate in the B2B surface transportation space in long haul and short haul operations.”

GoBOLT was started by Sharma along with Parag Aggarwal and Naitik Baghla in September 2015 with an aim to offer industry-best logistics services and introduce benchmark practices, thoroughly integrating technology in its operations. Says Sharma, “The company is working in express and non-express FTL (full truck space) and plans to enter the part load business shortly.”

Competency matters

GoBOLT works on a hybrid model for owned and market place trucks. The key focus is on disintermediation on market place trucks and increased asset utilisation, both enabled through technology. The founders claim to have disintermediated market place trucks on many northwestern lanes by providing two-way loads or leveraging return trucks, thereby increasing revenue by 3-5%. Their trucks run around 10,000 km for non-e-commerce and 15,000-20,000 km for e-commerce businesses.

“We work on engineering principles with strong focus on operational excellence. Transportation industry, as such, has moderate margins and it becomes vital to have ‘disciplined innovative’ execution practices,” says Sharma, who leads finance, compliance/ legal, business development and marketing/ branding for the company.

GoBOLT introduced a concept of “buyers” who are the sourcing managers/ supervisors for market place trucks. The freight management system “Launch Pad” provides analytics and controls for better margins. The system also creates competition among buyers by allowing them to outbid each other’s rates, which are then linked to their performance-linked incentives.

GoBOLT boasts of having started some industry-firsts too. It is the first to leverage market place trucks for express e-commerce deliveries.

“There is excess capacity versus demand on all the N-W-S lanes of India and ownership is also very fragmented. Hence, we entered into short term/medium term agreements with small fleet operators against the established norm of ownership. By putting in better and innovative controls with extensive use of technology, we were able to crack the model of Super Express deliveries on market place trucks,” he says.

The team has also started a SaaS-based market place freight management system called LaunchPad. This has a unique self-learning platform for sourcing and price analytics, which company officials are confident is helping build technology enabled spot sourcing as one of their competitive advantages.

GoBOLT plans to expand its footprint on eastern lanes in e-commerce and non-commerce sectors. By the first quarter of next year, it plans to enter the part load business market with some innovative operating methods. The company targets to clock $15 million in revenues in FY 2018. It is also looking to raise funds which will be predominantly used in technology, building team and expanding operations.