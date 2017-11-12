Start-up that promises hassle-free parking

Park 24X7 also offers real-time availability of parking space and allow users to pre-book for specific hours or on a monthly basis. (PTI)

A Kolkata-based start-up has created a platform to find and create a parking space by connecting drivers, in search of parking, with people who have a space to spare. The space can be a car park, private driveway or even a garage. Drivers can even park at unused parking slots of hotels, hospitals, stores, pubs, schools, public parking spaces from the app to save time, Founder and CEO of the start-up, Park 24×7, Avishek Tarafdar said. Claiming it to be the “first parking app in the country to rent out private garages”, Tarafdar said it could also be used by the consumers to rent out unused dead spots into parking spaces. The company has already established bases in Mumbai and Bangalore and is on the verge of major expansion in other metros, Tarafdar, who is a computer engineer, told PTI. The start-up has helped park over 5,000 cars since inception and collected parking fees of Rs 16.7 lakh, Tarafdar also claimed. The service of Park 24×7 can be availed at a very economical price staring from Rs 20 an hour up to Rs 100 for a day, according to the choice of the parking spot. Park 24X7 has already tied up with more than 600 parking spaces in Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and Mumbai.

Launched in September this year ahead of the Durga Pujas with a personal investment of Rs 40 lakh, the company has roped in an angel investor with the participation of a Mumbai-based company ‘Ronak Sony’, which pumped in Rs 25 Lakh. Tarafdar said his company is now awaiting an investment of USD 1 million (about Rs 6.5 crore) through a Dubai-based Venture Capital fund. “We are encouraging owners to park their cars at secured parking locations rather than parking on street. We have already managed parking for mega events such as FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Sunburn music festval in kolkata,” he said. “We are also in talks with various ISL (Indian Super League) teams for managing their parking during home matches. In addition to this, we are also managing the parking of upcoming mega events in the country like Timeout 72 featuring Wiz Khalifa at Goa and Guestlist Festival at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai,” Tarafdar said.

Park 24X7 also offers real-time availability of parking space and allow users to pre-book for specific hours or on a monthly basis. “Once you reach the spot, a four-digit OTP (One-time password) sent to your personal parking portal can be used to check in and check out,” he said. The car registration number itself serves as the required ticket for booking spot. Users can scan QR code from Parking Signs using the default QR code scanner of smartphones. It will redirect to the customer’s mobile website where the car number and duration have to be keyed in and the price will be calculated automatically on the basis of that particular zone as per Municipality fixed rates. Customers can pay using internet banking, wallet, debit/credit cards.