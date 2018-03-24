Star India sells over 80% of IPL ad inventory so far

According to industry estimates, every season a broadcaster is estimated to have advertising inventory of about 2,500 seconds per IPL match.

With about 15 days to go for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Star India — the official broadcaster of the T20 tourney — is understood to have sold more than 80% of its advertising inventory. The broadcaster which initially had set a target of Rs 1,500 crore of advertising revenue, expects to close the tournament with a substantial increase. “It is true that targets have been revised upwards. We have signed 60 brands so far and expect more brands to join the bandwagon as the tournament begins. We have already sold more inventory as on date compared to the total inventory sold across TV and digital last season,” Sanjay Gupta, MD, Star India, said. He added that there is a very high demand for IPL’s ad inventory. “The fact that this year advertisers can buy ad slots on TV and digital together has made the property even more meaningful to them”.

According to industry estimates, every season a broadcaster is estimated to have advertising inventory of about 2,500 seconds per IPL match. With 60 matches to be played the total ad inventory that resides with a broadcaster is about 1,50,000 seconds. But in case of Star the total ad inventory increases substantially to about 15 lakh seconds due to 10 channels including language feeds. Additionally, the matches would be telecast live on Hotstar.

Of the 60 brands, Vivo, Coca-Cola, and Reliance Jio have come on board as co-presenting sponsors, while nine associate sponsors include Future Group, Polycab, Parle Products, AMFI, MakeMyTrip, Vimal Pan Masala, Asian Paints, Dream 11 and Haier, Paytm, Airtel, Pidilite, Domino’s, Ceat Tyres, Parle Agro, Kent, USL, Pernod, Voltas, Nokia, among others, are some of the other advertisers.

According to industry sources, the sponsorship deal for co-presenting sponsor ranges between Rs 45-50 crore, while associate sponsors have paid anywhere between Rs 35-40 crore. Instead of selling a single 10-second ad spot, Star India is selling bundled deals to advertisers. Ad slot across all channels along with Hotstar is being sold in the range of Rs 19-20 crore, while ad slots just on Hotstar is at about Rs 4 crore. Also, the broadcaster is selling a combination of HD channels along with limited ad slot on Hotstar in the range of Rs 3-5 crore.

“The jury is still out on whether the 11th season of IPL will have enough advertisers interested. One reason why some of them are shying away or probably waiting on the fence, is to see if the viewership growth will justify the price increase,” Vineet Sodhani,CEO, Spatial Access, said. Gupta, however, pointed out that the cricket World Cup held in 2015 had higher viewership when compared with a viewership of any GEC channel.