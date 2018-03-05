SpiceJet’s latest offer: Get Rs 1,000 discount on booking domestic flight tickets

The offer can be availed through bookings made on the official website of the Spicejet.

Planning to book a air ticket? Here is an offer you may not be able to resist. On any domestic flight ticket booking made through HDFC bank credit card on every Monday of the week, budget carrier SpiceJet is offering up to Rs 1,000 discount, the official website of the airline says. The booking has to be made on www.spicejet.com. You may not only avail a discount of Rs 1,000, but a priority check-in as well through it, the promotional offer displayed on the website says. The offer is in place only till March 31, 2018. In order to avail the offer, you have to apply the promo code while paying through the bank’s credit card. You can either avail a round trip (instant Rs.1000 off + Free priority check-in) or one-way trip (instant Rs.500 off + Free priority check-in) via promo code HDFC1000.

Here’s how to avail

1)The offer can be availed through bookings made on the official website of the Spicejet on Monday till March 31, 2018. Opt for promo-check in.

2) Now, apply Promo Code HDFC1000 and thereafter enter HDFC Bank credit card number in the required section.

Terms and conditions

The offer places no restriction on the dates of travel. The discount will be calculated on the base fare i.e. excluding taxes for bookings. The discount amount shall be a maximum of Rs 500 per flight. The offer can’t be transferred or encashed. In case a cardholder is no longer a card member at any time during the currency of the Offer Period, benefits offered under the scheme shall lapse and won’t be available to such person.

SpiceJet is a low cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. Meanwhile, SpiceJet had announced 20 new non-stop flights running through the domestic locations from February 11 this year. The airline plans to strengthen its network across the whole of South India. In addition, it’s already existent plan to connect non-metro cities with metro cities shall provide a much needed impetus to the regional connectivity scheme launched by the government, the airlines had said earlier in January this month.