SpiceJet to shift 22 flights from T1 to T2 of Delhi Airport from March 25

SpiceJet will shift 22 flights from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from March 25. These 22 flights serve Cochin, Ahmedabad, Patna, Pune, Goa, Surat and Gorakhpur, ANI reported. Remaining flights will continue to operate from T1.

SpiceJet also said that all new flights operating to and from T2 will have a four digit flight number starting with the digit 8. DIAL last year had asked IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet to shift their operations to T2 owing to congestion and proposed expansion work at the overburdened T1.

While GoAir shifted its operations by October end last year, the other two refused to do so citing passenger inconvenience. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected IndiGo’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order to shift flight operations from T1 to T2.

The High Court had granted a week’s time to IndiGo and SpiceJet to approach Delhi International Airport Ltds (DIAL) for suggesting flights to and from sectors that they would be willing to shift from T-1 to T-2.