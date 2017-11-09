SpiceJet spreads wings; to connect Ahmedabad-Bangkok, add new flights

SpiceJet today announced expansion of its domestic and international flight network as part of which it will connect Ahmedabad with Bangkok besides launching several new flights on the local routes. (Image: Reuters)

SpiceJet today announced expansion of its domestic and international flight network as part of which it will connect Ahmedabad with Bangkok besides launching several new flights on the local routes. The new flights, to be launched launched between December 1 and December 10, will boost leisure and business travel in the upcoming holiday season, the budget carrier said in a release today. SpiceJet is all set to start operating the first-ever daily direct flight to Bangkok from Ahmedabad from December 7, it said. With the introduction of the new Varanasi-Ahmedabad flight, the temple town will now have convenient connections to Bangkok, Dubai, Muscat and Goa via Ahmedabad, the release said. The Gurgaon-based private carrier currently operates 384 average daily flights to 52 destinations – 45 domestic and 7 international. The airline will also introduce daily non-stop flights on the Jaipur-Jodhpur, Surat-Jodhpur, Ahmedabad-Varanasi and Bengaluru-Bagdogra sectors, besides introducing services to Varanasi from Ahmedabad from December 7, the release said.

In addition, a third frequency between Bengaluru- Kolkata and second frequency on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Chennai-Goa and Surat-Goa routes will be launched next month. A seasonal non-stop direct flight on the Delhi-Port Blair sector is also being rolled out from December 10 to February 9 next year. The route will be serviced with a Boeing 737 plane, it said. “Adding new flights, new frequencies, scaling up operations and enhancing our overall network will remain a constant endeavour for us at SpiceJet as we eye new growth markets,” said SpiceJet chief sales and revenue officer Shilpa Bhatia.

While the flight on the Ahmedabad-Varanasi route will be operational on all days except Sunday, the airline will be operating a daily flight on the Ahmedabad-Bangkok route. The airline will also launch a new daily direct flight on the Ahmedabad-Bengaluru route from December 1, thereby connecting the financial capital of Gujarat with other domestic and international destinations, it said. SpiceJet will be operating an additional frequency on the Bengaluru-Kolkata route and has added a new flight on the Bengaluru-Bagdogra route, it said.

The Bengaluru-Bagdogra route will be operational on all days except Tuesday. The new flights introduced on the Goa-Chennai, Surat- Goa, Jaipur-Jodhpur and Jodhpur-Surat routes will be operational on all days starting December 7 with the Q400 fleet. According to the airline, the new Surat-Jodhpur flight will give a boost to the textile traders while giving tourists a one stop convenient connection between Jodhpur and Goa via Surat.