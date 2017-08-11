SpiceJet Q1 net profit up 17.58%

The rental cost though dipped by 10.9% y-o-y to Rs 230.9 crore during the period. (Reuters)

The country’s second largest low-cost carrier, SpiceJet on Thursday reported a 17.58% year on year increase in its net profit at Rs 175.2 crore during the April-June quarter, on the back of substantial increase in revenues due to the increase in passenger flown during the summer holiday season. The April-June quarter is regarded as one of the most profitable quarters for the airlines due to increased passenger travel during the summer holiday season. As a result, SpiceJet’s revenues during the period increased 23.22% y-o-y to Rs 1,856.1 crore.

Besides the increase in topline, the company also reported a significant increase in its total expenses on the back of the enhanced fuel and aircraft maintenance charges. The fuel expense – almost 40% of the total operating cost – increased by 33.71% y-o-y to Rs 534.3 crore on the back of continuing increase in global crude oil prices. The aircraft maintenance cost during the period also increased by 52.33% y-o-y to Rs 300.7 crore.

The rental cost though dipped by 10.9% y-o-y to Rs 230.9 crore during the period. Consequently, the operating profit or the EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rentals) increased by just 1.08% y-o-y to Rs 479.1 crore compared to Rs 474 crore in the year ago period.

“From being on the brink of a near shutdown to being lauded for creating thousands of jobs in the world’s largest economy within a span of mere 10 quarters, exemplifies SpiceJet’s amazing turnaround. We had an eventful quarter as we took off under the UDAN scheme and launched operations on two routes,” said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet.

During the quarter, in terms of operational parameters, the airline clocked 93% passenger load factor (PLF). It also witnessed a 9% increase in its passenger yields while its average load factor was 94.07%.

The airline also launched its flights under the UDAN or the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) scheme on the Mumbai to Porbandar and Mumbai to Kandla route.