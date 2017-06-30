SpiceJet opens first SpiceStyle retail store

The company, which is looking to increase its ancillary revenue, is expecting a revenue of Rs 150 crore from its online venture this fiscal. (PTI)

Low-cost airline SpiceJet today opened its first ‘SpiceStyle’ retail store in the national capital region (NCR). The company, which is looking to increase its ancillary revenue, is expecting a revenue of Rs 150 crore from its online venture this fiscal. “From this venture, we want to take our ancillary revenue to 20 per cent,” said SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh. He further said: “This segment has witnessed a phenomenal growth in the last two years from 6 per cent to 17 per cent.” The company, apart from selling its merchandise from SpiceStyle.com, would also sell products at its channel partners Amazon and PayTm platforms. SpiceStyle offers products across 17 different categories including a signature Rohit Bal, noted fashion designer. Presently, SpiceStyle offers 12 fashion and lifestyle brands under its portfolio. The company has invested around Rs 20 crore in the venture.