SpiceJet offers to fly you for free, prices tickets at just Rs 0 on these flights! How you can benefit from this discount

Under the new Spicejet offer, flyers can redeem their full all-inclusive airfare and get flight tickets for free. (Reuters)

Spicejet is offering flight tickets for free. Unbelievable? But it is true. You can book a flight to your required destination and Spicejet will give the entire amount back. Airlines operating in India have been coming up with various products offering heavy discounts for both domestic and international passengers. While IndiGo and AirAsia India has cheap airfare up their sleeve, this discount offer from Spicejet is one of a kind. Under the new deal, the airline is offering flyers the option to redeem their full all-inclusive airfare. The Spicejet offer had already started on December 1 and will be available for the whole month until December 31, 2017. The travel period of the Spicejet offer is from December 1 to March 31, 2018.

How to avail Spicejet Fly for Free offer: You can now book a flight ticket at the company’s own website www.spicejet.com. Initially, you will have to pay the entire amount via the portal. Once the process is completed, you will have to go to the website www.spicestyle.com. It is essentially the company’s travel shop where you will have to register or log in. Here, you will have to enter your details to redeem the whole amount you paid for your ticket. Now, go to ‘Stylecash’ in ‘My Account’ section. Next, enter the code received through SMS or Email and add the value. Notably, the company will provide you will vouchers with which you will be able to shop on the website.

StyleCash is the e-wallet of SpiceStyle.com. It can be used to undertake transactions on SpiceStyle.com. It should be noted that users can redeem only 30 percent value of the total cart value in one transaction, according to the website. Also, only one Voucher will be issued against one PNR and it will only be valid until March 31, 2018. It also cannot be used together with any other special offer or promotion.

Meanwhile, Airlines like AirAsia and IndiGo have come up with some New Year offers and discounts for flight ticket bookings. While AirAsia is offering flight bookings at prices starting from just Rs 999, IndiGo’s offers begin from Rs 1005.