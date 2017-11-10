Spicejet offers: Budget carrier unveils gift cards to pay fares, buy meals; top details here

Spicejet offers: Budget carrier unveils gift cards to pay fares, buy meals. (IE)

Indian budget airline SpiceJet on Friday launched gift cards for its passengers. These gift cards can be redeemed for various purposes including paying for fares and add-on services on the no-frills airline. As per the official statement by the carrier, the launch of the gift card services is expected to boost Spicejet’s ancillary revenue significantly. “The gift cards are redeemable only on Spicejet.com. They can also be used to add services like meal, preferred seat,” it said. Notably, amid the stiff competition in the fast-growing domestic aviation market, Spicejet has been working on different ways to increase revenues from ancillary services. The gift cards for the passengers will be available starting at Rs 500 and the highest priced gift card is tagged at Rs 50,000. The budget carrier has created a micro-site on its official website to sell its gift cards.

“We intend to add more features and functionality in the months to come, to make it (gift cards) a great product and platform for our customers,” SpiceJet’s Chief Sales and Revenue Officer Shilpa Bhatia said. This is not the first time the budget carrier has come up with interesting offers for its customers. Earlier, in October on the occasion of Diwali, the budget carrier had come up with ‘Diwali Airfare Sale’ in which the prices for the tickets were starting from Rs 999.

Meanwhile, in June, the carrier had announced setting up of an e-commerce portal. The retail venture SpiceStyle is expected to help in boosting its ancillary revenues. On an average, the airline operates 384 average daily flights to 52 destinations, including 7 international ones.