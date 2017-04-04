SpiceJet mulls offering in-flight paid Wi-Fi services

In a bid to attract more passengers, budget carrier SpiceJet is considering offering paid Wi-Fi services in its flights.

In a bid to attract more passengers, budget carrier SpiceJet is considering offering paid Wi-Fi services in its flights. Once started, fliers will be able to watch sports, movies on Hotstar and entertainment programmes on Netflix. This comes after SpiceJet had reported a 24 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 181.1 crore in three months ended December 2016 even as the second largest low-cost carrier remained in the black for the eighth straight quarter. The airline operates 343 daily flights to 45 destinations – 39 domestic and six international – using a fleet of 32 Boeing 737NGs and 17 Bombardier Q-400s.

The airline had posted a net profit of Rs 238.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company said it could remain profitable despite a softening of demand due to demonetisation and rising fuel prices. The airline reported operating revenue of Rs 1,642.4 crore as its seat load factor remained robust at 90.7 per cent, the highest in the industry.

In the largest commercial aircraft deal for Boeing in the country, the Gurgaon-based SpiceJet had early this year announced it would purchase up to 205 aircraft from Boeing worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

A proposal for allowing in-flight Wi-Fi services has been moved by DoT, Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju had earlier. Chicago Convention facilitates the use of radio equipment when crossing over multiple jurisdictions. Many countries have already given rights to satellite service providers for in- flight connectivity in aviation sector Globally, many airlines are already offering Wi-Fi for passengers, but they currently have to switch off the facility when they enter the Indian airspace.

Notably, SpiceJet had bagged three awards at the Asia One Awards held recently in Singapore. Besides, winning the Asias Greatest Brands – 2016 award, the Gurgaon-based airlines chairman and managing director Ajay Singh and chief financial officer Kiran Koteshwar were also honoured with the title of the Global Asian of the year and Asias Greatest CFO 2016 awards.

