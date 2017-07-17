SpiceJet launches flight between Hyderabad and Puducherry

Of the total of 128 routes awarded to five carriers earlier this year after a bidding process, SpiceJet was granted 11 routes.(Image Source: PTI)

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced the launch of a flight between Hyderabad and Puducherry, its third venture under the government’s regional air connectivity scheme. The airline will operate a 78-seater aircraft for the route on which operations will commence from August 16. “With this new flight, Pondicherry will be connected with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vijaywada and Varanasi with convenient onward connections,” SpiceJet said in a statement. Of the total of 128 routes awarded to five carriers earlier this year after a bidding process, SpiceJet was granted 11 routes.

Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), also known as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik), the government offers a subsidy to airlines for offering 50 per cent of their total seats at lower fares. SpiceJet is the only player under this scheme to not take any government subsidy. The low-cost carrier will serve Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry, Jaisalmer, Porbandar and Kanpur under the scheme. Flight operations commenced on the Mumbai-Porbandar- Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai routes earlier this month.