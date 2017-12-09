SpiceJet conducts seaplane trials in Mumbai

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Saturday conducted seaplane trials at Mumbais Girgaum Chowpatty. According to the company, this was the second phase of trials for the amphibious aircraft. (Image: IE)

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Saturday conducted seaplane trials at Mumbais Girgaum Chowpatty. According to the company, this was the second phase of trials for the amphibious aircraft. The airline said that the trails were conducted in association with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings and that both “have been working closely for over six months to explore opportunities for small ten and fourteen seater amphibious and land plane operations” to provide air connectivity to smaller towns.

Setouchi Holding owns “QUEST”, the manufacturer of specialised amphibious and non-amphibious range of aircraft globally. There are about 200 Kodiak Quest aircraft flying all over the world for the past 10 years. Commenting on the development, Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said: “Seaplane operations can bring the remotest parts of India into the mainstream aviation network without the high cost of building airports and runways.” “While we are one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, we need to ensure equitable and inclusive air connectivity within the country.

Our seaplane service will open a whole new market for both the airline and tourism industry and will revolutionise the regional connectivity scheme.”Presently, SpiceJet operates 396 average daily flights to 51 destinations, including 44 domestic and seven international ones.