Soon after slashing interest rate on savings accounts by 50 bps, Bank of Baroda retains its existing MCLR

Just a day after slashing its interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 bps, Bank of Baroda, one of the largest public sector banks in the country, retained its benchmark lending rates, i.e. MCLR, across various tenors at their existing levels. The reviewed MCLR will be effective from August 7, 2017 and be applicable to all the new and renewed borrowal accounts, the bank said in a regulatory filing. For the five-year tenor, the rate will be 8.65%, while for three years and one-year tenors, it will be 8.50% and 8.35%, respectively. The lending rate for six months will be 8.30%, for three months 8.20%, while the overnight rate has been fixed at 8.10%.

It may be noted that Bank of Baroda had on Friday slashed its interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 bps to 3.5% on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh. “We wish to inform you that it has been decided to introduce a 2-tier savings bank interest rate (from) August 5…,” the bank said in a regulatory filing. Effective today, the interest rate on savings bank balance of up to Rs 50 lakh has been reduced to 3.5 per cent from the current annual 4 per cent. However, for balance above of Rs 50 lakh, the bank has retained the rate at 4 per cent, according to a PTI report.

On July 31, the country’s largest lender State Bank of India had slashed interest rate on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5% on balance of Rs 1 crore and below. However, SBI continues to offer 4% interest on savings account balance of Rs 1 crore and above. “The decline in the rate of inflation and high real interest rates are the primary considerations for warranting a revision in the rate of interest of savings bank deposits,” it had said.

However, in an environment where interest rates are on a downward trajectory, Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced that its customers will continue to enjoy 6% interest rate per annum on savings account balances above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 1 crore. Shanti Ekambaram, President-Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “Our focus continues to be on building a quality retail franchise. Hence, we are holding our savings interest rate in the retail segment. Effectively, 99.9% of our savings account customers continue to enjoy the same savings interest rate as before.”