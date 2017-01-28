‘Solar parks with capacity of 7500 MW to come up in Ladakh’

Minister for Science & Technology, Sajjad Gani Lone today said the government has proposed development of one each Mega Solar Park in the districts of Leh and Kargil. (Reuters)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has signed an MoU with the Centre for the development of two mega solar parks in the rocky mountainous region of Ladakh with a total capacity of 7500 MW. Minister for Science & Technology, Sajjad Gani Lone today said the government has proposed development of one each Mega Solar Park in the districts of Leh and Kargil.

“The State Government has signed MoU with the Government of India for the development of two Mega Solar Parks of 5000 MW capacity in Leh district and 2500 MW capacity in Kargil district,” Lone informed the House in reply to a Question by Congress Legislative Party Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora.

However, he said the work on these projects has not been started as yet in view of non-availability of land and lack of proper infrastructure in Ladakh for transmission of power generated from the proposed parks.