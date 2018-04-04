Social Frontier: Navigating the digital marketing frontier

Abdulla Basha, Co-founder, Social Frontier.

Digital marketing is becoming an essential arsenal in the marketing strategies of most companies, big or small, as it extends much support for businesses trying to catch the attention of customers, especially millennials. Utilised intelligently, digital marketing is the most powerful tool to develop and enhance the brand image of any individual or company.

No wonder, the digital marketing space is getting crowded as traditional offline companies go online. There are plenty of big digital agencies today which work with brands to effectively translate their offline marketing efforts online with the ultimate aim of competing with other large brands for ad space. However, despite all these efforts 96% of businesses fail within 10 years due to inefficient marketing and brand dilution, says data-driven digital marketing start-up Social Frontier, an offshoot of GrowthStory’s centralised marketing team.

“When it comes to digital, it’s easy to put a lot of money into a campaign and expect it to work. Our clients often tell us that online marketing world is tough to navigate. In the online world, the speed and adoption of technology present unique challenges for businesses,” says Abdulla Basha, co-founder, Social Frontier. “Therefore, our mission is to arm marketing teams with the best Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven software to manage digital advertising in-house. They rely on us to provide guidance and clarity for making the best decisions for their business.”

The Bengaluru-based start-up caters to almost all major segments of industry, given that marketing analytics, digital marketing, and technology play a major role in business growth irrespective of whether the brand is in the B2B or B2C vertical. It has developed Kintegra, an AI, and machine learning-backed marketing automation suite. It is a technology that helps businesses increase their return on investment and reduce the complexities involved in scaling digital marketing campaigns. Through AI, digital advertising reaches the brand’s target audiences across channels. This tool can help solve common marketing problems such as USP of the product/service not reaching the target audience, limiting experimental marketing budgets for initial customer acquisition, identifying the right marketing channel, and unavailability of the single suite for integrated digital marketing.

Social Frontier’s clientele includes companies such as Bigbasket, Fresh Menu, Wrogn, Portea, Kalpnik and Strawberry Linceria, among others. “Starting from zero inflow, we stand at `15 lakh per month today, in less than a year’s time. Our aim is to reach the target of `1 crore per month within the next year,” Basha said.

The company intends to net customers across Asia, specifically India and also online businesses in the US.

By Sandhya Michu