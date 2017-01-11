Snapdeal ‘Welcome 2017 sale’: Pongal festivities power purchases

Snapdeal’s ‘Welcome 2017 sale’ has reportedly witnessed a huge spike in orders, especially in South, as it rode high on the occasion of Pongal festival. (Reuters)

Snapdeal, one of the India’s largest online marketplaces, announced yet another sale today. The Indian e-commerce company’s ‘Welcome 2017 sale’ has reportedly witnessed a huge spike in orders, especially in South, as it rode high on the occasion of Pongal festival. The region topped in terms of the sales, with tier II/III cities witnessing a huge 5x jump. Whereas, prepaid orders took a big step and reached 75% plus on back of zero cost EMIs, the ‘no cost EMI’ option that was made available across all major credit cards, boosted the sales from the beginning of the year itself.

Vishal Chadha, Senior Vice President (Business) while commenting on the sales trends said that the company is excited to see the upwards trend in each consecutive sale. This speaks volumes of the growing digital access and appeal of e-commerce across the country.

In the wake of government’s decision to make India a cashless economy and the promotion to go digital, the people seems to now accept the idea and that too in such a rapid pace. Though predictions mentioned a cut in e-commerce growth projection in the country post demonetisation as most of the overall e-commerce orders are paid for in cash. But it seems, festivals have boosted up a good sale for e-commerce like Snapdeal.

The most popular categories that were high on sales were mobiles and electronics, home décor, kitchen appliances and bags and luggage. The zero cost EMI option – offered in collaboration with 11 major credit cards – was availed the most from tier 2/3 cities on purchase of electronic items like LED TVs, geysers and washing machines.

Meanwhile, cameras, printers, home décor items like bedsheets, kids clothing and toys, men’s & women’s clothing and footwear, were among other high selling products. Among kitchen appliances, popular products were water purifiers, mixer & grinders and microwaves.