Snapdeal to home deliver Reliance Jio SIM cards: Reports

Are long queues averting you from buying a Reliance Jio sim card? Several reports on Wednesday said that e-commerce giant Snapdeal will soon start home delivery of Reliance Jio sim card with ‘Happy New Year’ Offer. NDTV and Firstpost reported that some users have received e-mails from the company regarding the offer. As per the reports, users who have been offered free SIMs will not have to bear any costs associated with delivery expenses, the only pre-condition will be a valid local Aadhar Card.

Only the users who have received that mail can avail the offer, currently available in selected locations. After receiving the mail, users will be asked to register contact details and address of the locality. Further, the users will asked to select the time slot for the delivery of SIM along with the acknowledgement of a valid local Aadhar Card.

The users will receive a text message after registration containing details of delivery such as time slot and date etc. Firstpost reported that a Jio representative will arrive at customer’s place during the specified time slot and activate the SIM.

It should be noted that there is no official word yet regarding when the Reliance Jio SIM home delivery service will start. Also, at the time of writing, there are no such SIMs openly available at Snapdeal.com.