Snapdeal three-day sale now LIVE! Grab super discounts on smartphones, electronics and more; details here

E-commerce firm Snapdeal’s three-day ‘The Deals of India’ sale kicked off today. The three-day mega sale from April 6 to April 8 offers ‘Super Deals’ on a number of products ranging from electronics to clothing. The online shopping site is providing up to 70 percent off on fashion, home and electronic deals. Ahead of scorching summer, the three-day mega deal offers a huge discount on summer trends. People can avail up to 70 percent discount on men fashion and accessories, while up to 60 percent discount that on that of women’s.

As part of the deals, Snapdeal is offering 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards users. The buyers must note that the minimum transaction amount to avail the offer is Rs 500. Besides, there are super cool discounts of up to 50 percent on kitchen store. In an exclusive deal, ELITE X 8MP + 2MP (r) smartphone is available for just Rs 3,999! The phone’s original cost is Rs 4,999.

There is also a 23 percent discount on Panasonic P100 (16GB). This dual sim phone has a 12.7 cm screen size, a fingerprint sensor and a 5 MP front camera with front flash. The phone’s original price is Rs. 6,499, but Snapdeal is offering this phone at Rs 4,999 as part of this three-day festival. Besides, there is a 10 percent instant discount on HSBC and HDFC debit and credit cards. The users can also avail Jio Football Offer.

The offer is also open in the high range fashion deals. There are over 5000 plus options for western wear. However, there is no restriction on the maximum number of transactions but the maximum discount available per transaction is Rs 1,000 capped at Rs 3,000 per card for the month.

How to shop at Snapdeal –

Step 1) Log into Snapdeal.com

Step 2) Browse through the wide assortment of products across categories

Step 3) Select the favourite products

Step 4) Place the order by filling in the details

Step 5) The products will be delivered right at your doorstep