Snapdeal Sunshine donates 50,000 ‘Happiness Boxes’ to underprivileged kids

India’s largest online marketplace Snapdeal has announced that their initiative to spread Christmas and New Year cheer in partnership with leading NGOs has received tremendous response, with over 50,000 ‘Happiness Boxes’ being donated to underprivileged children.

The initiative, organized from 23rd December 2016 to 5th January 2017, was a special gesture to spread warmth and cheer during the festive season. The collected ‘Happiness Boxes’ were delivered across 300+ locations in over 25 cities across more than 15 states.

Over 25 NGOs across India (including Teach for India, GiveIndia, World Vision India, Bharti Foundation, Akshaya Patra, Samarthanam and others) received the boxes comprising of stationery and celebration materials including pencil boxes, Frisbees, balloons, party caps, etc. to arrange the celebrations for the children.

The customers who contributed towards this initiative received official invites from Snapdeal to participate in person in these celebrations, and more than 250 customers joined the revelries at the location of their chosen NGO. While some donors have already been to the NGO, others will spend time learning about the work done by the NGO and celebrate with these kids in the coming weeks.

Under this initiative, Snapdeal had partnered with Uber and UrbanClap, to support social causes through in-kind donation. While Uber was the commute-partner for the customers, UrbanClap supported the NGOs with celebration planning and arrangement.

“We are humbled by the response from our customers and heartened by the opportunity to reach and touch so many lives. Bringing a smile to the children’s faces has been a wonderful gift for the donors as well. We believe that with our future programmes we will only deepen the resonance with our customers, enabling them to support diverse social causes,” said ?Senior VP Corporate Affairs and Communication Snapdeal, Rajnish Wahi.

With the focus on driving in-kind donation through its platform, Snapdeal had launched Snapdeal Sunshine programme. Since the time of its inception, the platform has received great response from customers, for some of the initiatives like the ‘India Says Thank You’ where well-wishers shared 20,845 ‘Happiness Boxes’ to soldiers in the Indian Army and Navy.

As part of the ‘Joy of Giving’ campaign that kicked off on 2nd October at Snapdeal, the marketplace further facilitated donation of more than 2,50,000 stationery kits to underprivileged students.