Snapdeal CFO Anup Vikal quits; acquisition talks with Flipkart collapse

E-commerce firm Snapdeal today said its chief financial officer Anup Vikal has put in his papers. The development comes two months after acquisition talks between Snapdeal and larger rival Flipkart collapsed. Snapdeal Co-Founder and CEO Kunal Bahl said Vikal has done sterling work at the firm, building high levels of governance and helping structure various transactions of importance for the company. “I wish him the very best for his professional pursuits. He has led the finance function with distinction, contributing immensely in furthering the profitability initiatives of Snapdeal, which the deep bench of Snapdeal’ finance team will continue,” Bahl said in a statement.

Vikal said “it has been a privilege to lead the finance and legal teams, at Snapdeal, through a series of intense and crucial activities around divestments, profitability and investor relations”. His next destination could not be immediately ascertained.