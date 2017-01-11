Snapdeal appoints ex-Housing.com CEO Jason Kothari as Chief Strategy and Investment Officer

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday appointed Jason Kothari as the company’s Chief Strategy and Investment Officer. (Image courtesy: Snapdeal)

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Wednesday appointed Jason Kothari as the company’s Chief Strategy and Investment Officer. Kothari will work alongside co-founders of the e-tailer Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal in leadership Role. “As Chief Strategy & Investment Officer for Snapdeal, Kothari’s responsibilities will include leading strategy; corporate development, including all investments and strategic partnerships; raising new capital for the Company; and portfolio management, overseeing companies Snapdeal wholly owns or has invested in,” Snapdeal said in a statement.

“Jason is a strong business leader & entrepreneur who has already been the CEO of two successful companies. Rohit and I warmly welcome Jason to the Snapdeal family and believe we will achieve even greater heights with his addition,” Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl said.

Kothari said, “I’m excited to join Kunal & Rohit at Snapdeal during a defining period in Indian e-commerce that will shape the future of the Indian internet space. Snapdeal is on its way to building one of India’s best companies, and I look forward to helping in making that potential a reality.”

Kothari was CEO of Softbank-backed online real estate company Housing.com. Prior to joining Housing.com, Kothari was CEO and Vice Chairman of character-based entertainment company Valiant Entertainment.

Kothari holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania’s The Wharton School and has also been an investor.