Snapdeal announces ‘Welcome 2017’ sale on January 8-9

Online marketplace Snapdeal on Saturday announced a two-day “Welcome 2017” sale on January 8 and 9. The sale offers up to 70 per cent discount on mobile phones, home, electronics, and luggage, among other categories. The users can avail a 15% discount on payments made through SBI credit card. Additionally, no cost EMI option is available across all major credit cards.

Users can purchase Redmi Note 3 at Rs 11999, Samsung J2 Pro (16GB) at Rs 9490, LeEco Le2 (32GB) at Rs 11999, Micromax Spark 3 at Rs 3899, Moto G turbo at Rs 9299, iPhone 5s (16GB) at Rs 17499, iPhone 7 (32GB) at Rs 52999, iPhone 6s (32GB) at Rs 43999, Micromax Canvas 5 (16GB) at Rs 7499, Mi 10000 mAh PowerBank at Rs 1299, Yu Yuphoria at Rs 5699, Oppo F1S (64GB) at Rs 18990, Yu Yureka Plus at Rs 5999.

Unbox the best year of your life. The #Welcome2017Sale starts on 8th Jan. Get ready to shop: http://t.co/VJTuqQRxVG pic.twitter.com/VccrLIAWdq — Snapdeal (@snapdeal) January 6, 2017

The company said on choosing the prepaid option, users can get an automatic upgrade to the premier Snapdeal Gold service which includes zero shipping charges, free express delivery, with an extended 14 day return policy, at no extra cost.

Snapdeal which has partnered with investors and individuals such as SoftBank, BlackRock, Temasek, Foxconn, Alibaba, eBay, Premji Invest, Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Ratan Tata, among others announced last month the launch of a ‘[email protected] ’ service, which allows users to order Rs 2,000 cash and get it delivered at their doorstep. Under the service, an user can request Rs 2,000 per booking, and any bank’s ATM card can be used to pay for the cash.

Wear what defines you this year. Get hold of everything you want on 8th – 9th Jan at the #Welcome2017Sale http://t.co/CuBgB1FlMY pic.twitter.com/OVYCJEGzYF — Snapdeal (@snapdeal) January 7, 2017

In its annual digital buying trends of 2016, Snapdeal revealed last month that Delhi-NCR topped the charts as the most online shopping-savvy metro city in India, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai. Pune emerged as a leader amongst all Tier I city shoppers. Demand continued to be robust from across India – nearly 60% of the sales came from Tier II cities and beyond. Metros and Tier I cities accounted for 40% of the sales during the year. Mirroring the rising penetration of smartphones, 82% of the traffic came from the mobile platforms (app and m-site).